FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after buying an additional 538,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $431.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.