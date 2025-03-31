FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.3% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 24.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 3.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $140.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average of $170.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

