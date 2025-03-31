FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $519,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after buying an additional 1,509,302 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,789,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,474,000. University of Illinois Foundation lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. University of Illinois Foundation now owns 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,745,000 after buying an additional 770,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after buying an additional 743,864 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

