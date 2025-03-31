Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Price Target Raised to GBX 57 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 57 ($0.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Gaming Realms Stock Up 4.7 %

Gaming Realms stock traded up GBX 1.66 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 36.86 ($0.48). 887,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of £108.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.78. Gaming Realms has a 12 month low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming Realms will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

