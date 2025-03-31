Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,342,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 4,791,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.8 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Down 4.5 %
GNENF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile
