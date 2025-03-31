GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 716,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GD Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.42% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group Stock Down 3.0 %

GDC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,755. GD Culture Group has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group ( NASDAQ:GDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.