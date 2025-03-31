GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 7.0 %

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

Further Reading

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

