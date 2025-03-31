Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Global Energy Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Global Energy Metals

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

