Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Global X PropTech ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,114.37 and a beta of 1.45.
Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X PropTech ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Global X PropTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X PropTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.