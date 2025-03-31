Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Global X PropTech ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,114.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

