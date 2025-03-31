Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $232.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.80. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

