Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,111,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,103,000 after buying an additional 400,516 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $370.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.33. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

