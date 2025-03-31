Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Up 10.2% – Here’s Why

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.92 ($0.06). Approximately 8,931,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 3,822,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.46 ($0.06).

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

