Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 348687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $747.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 581,943 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Groupon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

