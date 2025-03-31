Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Buys C$23,454.00 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 300 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$78.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,454.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 4.3 %

HPS.A traded down C$3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$76.00. 34,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.04. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$73.98 and a 1-year high of C$160.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

