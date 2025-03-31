Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $264.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.13.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

