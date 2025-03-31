Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

CALF stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $49.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

