Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $243,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 395.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

