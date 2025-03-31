Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SDY opened at $134.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
