Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $88.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

