Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 1,332 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $116.70 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $117.36.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

