HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.00.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
