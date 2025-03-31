HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMEA. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $2.30 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 133,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

