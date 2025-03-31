HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXTP

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.52. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.