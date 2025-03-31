HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
