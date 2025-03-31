Head-To-Head Analysis: Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) vs. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Monitronics International has a beta of 52.21, suggesting that its stock price is 5,121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monitronics International and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Monitronics International and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monitronics International $503.60 million N/A -$181.76 million N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.91 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -23.08

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monitronics International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monitronics International and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation and life safety services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

