Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11), with a volume of 151688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.15).

Headlam Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Headlam Group

In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 5,280 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,068.80 ($6,553.92). 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

