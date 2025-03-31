HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 65.33%.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance
HTCR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.84. 18,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.38.
About HeartCore Enterprises
