HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 65.33%.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

HTCR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.84. 18,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

