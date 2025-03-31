HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,834.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,828.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,991.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

