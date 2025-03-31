Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITU opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

