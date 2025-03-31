Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

