Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

