Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.24.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $205.69 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $196.80 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

