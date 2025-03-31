Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 8,381 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

