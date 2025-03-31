HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in HP by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 35.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

