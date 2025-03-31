Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

HPP opened at $2.98 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $420.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

