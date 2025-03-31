Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

