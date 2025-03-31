Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ideal Power Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ideal Power by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

