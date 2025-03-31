IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYNI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. 4,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.29. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

