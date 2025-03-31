InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $47.51. 27,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 36,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

InfraCap MLP ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $453.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

Institutional Trading of InfraCap MLP ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in InfraCap MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in InfraCap MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

