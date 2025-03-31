Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys $30,050.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,160,969 shares in the company, valued at $49,047,423.69. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 million, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.