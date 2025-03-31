Insider Buying: Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Acquires 76,923 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) insider John Kelly purchased 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,153.79 ($33,430.06).
Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Cross Media Group
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.