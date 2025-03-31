Insider Buying: Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Acquires 76,923 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) insider John Kelly purchased 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,153.79 ($33,430.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation of audio content for distribution on broadcast and digital networks. It operates in two segments, Audio and Television. The company owns 99 radio stations in FM, AM, and DAB+ radio, as well as 34 regional radio stations; broadcasts 93 free to air TV signals in regional Australia; operates LiSTNR, an audio destination for consumers housing radio, podcasts, music, and news; and offers sales representation for open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio.

