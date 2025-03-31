Insider Buying: The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Buys A$44,400.00 in Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Vickki McFadden bought 10,000 shares of The GPT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.44 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,400.00 ($27,924.53).
Vickki McFadden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Vickki McFadden acquired 5,822 shares of The GPT Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of A$25,907.90 ($16,294.28).
The GPT Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.
About The GPT Group
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
