Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells C$14,904.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$14,904.00.

TSE:BIR opened at C$6.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 700.63%.

BIR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

