Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$27,940.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total transaction of C$27,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,985. This represents a 80.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

CCL Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE CCL.B opened at C$69.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$66.96 and a twelve month high of C$84.70. The stock has a market cap of C$11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.38.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

