Insider Selling: Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells 41,000 Shares of Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oklo alerts:

On Thursday, March 27th, Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $889,429.75.

Oklo Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $21.72. 10,054,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,696,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKLO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.