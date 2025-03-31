Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 110069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,528.50. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.