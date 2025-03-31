Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 129,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 46,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.