Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 2,720 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $95.58 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

