Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 4,190 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,332 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after acquiring an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after acquiring an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

