Intrust Bank NA Has $298,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $101.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

