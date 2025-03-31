Intrust Bank NA Purchases 514 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,231,786. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.4 %

SFM stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.